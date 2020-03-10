Busting HYSTERICAL headlines in the era of #coronahysteria

CNBC: Here’s why the coronavirus may clobber your retirement plans

Reality: for many of us….clobbering of retirement plans has been ongoing since 2008…..your retirement plans have been clobbered ever since the nominal interest rate on your retirement plans fell behind the increase in the consumer price index for your basket of goods and services….

The Guardian: ‘The new normal’: China’s excessive coronavirus public monitoring could be here to stay

Reality: that excessive monitoring has a lot to do with enabling Chinese doctors to quickly realize that there was “a cluster of pneumonia of unknown aetiology”, to sequence the genome and implement draconian but effective measures….which have saved lives…. You can’t have your cake and eat it too…and I’m writing from “locked down “Lombardy”.

Maybe the Guardian needs to stop focusing on Chinese civil liberties and focus on Julian Assange’s civil liberties, the only person in the U.K. who seems to come under no human rights protection law from anywhere on our planet.

Washington “Democracy Dies in Darkness” Post: Is it racist to call coronavirus the ‘Wuhan Virus’?

No Washington Post it is not more racist than calling the bubonic plague the Washington plague.

CNN: Why CNN is calling the novel coronavirus outbreak a pandemic

Because duh, the coronavirus is threatening to overtake the CNNvirus in the amount of global chaos and panic it can cause for little apparent reason. Let’s be clear the CNNvirus is a global pandemic in and of itself. Want to strengthen your immune system? Stop watching CNN and reading hysterical headlines from corporate media which is the worst, but by far not the only offender.

New York Times: Why Did the Coronavirus Outbreak Start in China? Let’s talk about the cultural causes of this epidemic…..

Still waiting to hear from the New York Times on the cultural causes of the second coronavirus outbreak starting in Italy because you know….cultural causes unique to Italy…

The swine flu pandemic of 2009 global pandemic started in the U.S.A. because of which cultural factors unique to lefty liberals in California and right illiberals in Texas….???

Remind me again, New York Times how many tests the USA has done for the coronavirus compared to Italy’s 50,000 tests as of March 9, 2020? I think it’s a little under 2,000? And no, this has nothing to do with Trump. The element of statistical chaos in the American healthcare system goes back a few decades….

Had the rest of the world heeded China’s warnings from Dec 31, 2019 onwards…this thing could have been managed globally with far less panic and chaos. But no, our attention was diverted while the USA was very busy trying to start WWIII in the first weeks of January 2020 by proudly assassinating Iranian and Iraqi military officials.

Deutsche Welle: Massive flu wave grips Germany: Almost 80,000 cases have been recorded since autumn. Almost half of those were confirmed within the last two weeks (i.e. between Feb 6-20; article dated 02 02 2020)

Ok, so this is the antithesis of a hysterical headline in the sense that flu is not scary, flu is not manufactured in China as Der Spiegel claimed on its utterly stupid February 1 cover. Let me get this straight: you have 80,000 cases of flu since fall 2019; 40,000 of those happened in two weeks and you have done how many tests for coronavirus on these 40,000 people? The article, conveniently, does not say. The number of coronavirus tests which had been done in Germany until recently seems to have been a state secret.

