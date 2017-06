Is Heather Nauert now working for al-Qaeda? Hard to tell from her response which quotes the propaganda from pro-al-Aqaeda channels.

During a press conference, RT’s Caleb Maupin asked US Sate Department Spokeswoman Heather Nauert if US stories about an ‘imminent chemical weapons attack’ will bait terrorist groups into staging one themselves.

Her answer was both arrogant, flippant and factually incorrect as Mr. Maupin pointed out, even as Nauert tried to shut him up.

It has to be seen to be believed.