Businesses who are supporting the Antifa and BLM riots [Video]

We want to give a hat tip to Ashley Rae Goldenberg, who posted the following piece on Medium. Ms Goldberg lists 279 companies who are on record as supporting Black Lives Matter / Antifa / protesters / riots. This is so that the public can make informed decisions about what businesses to patronize, especially if said public does NOT support the rioting and the extremely left-leaning elitism on display. For many of us, the propensity of leftist activists to use anything, even the death of a man, to promote their views is disgusting. A good way for businesses to discover this and get their alignment right is to boycott them.

The list includes an archive link that shows what the company named actually said. One can exercise their own good judgement about what they wish to support through their dollars.

So, here is the list, and what Ashley has to say about it, with our own emphasis added.

The news cycle over the last two weeks made a magic switch from coronavirus to the reopening of states to the so-called “George Floyd” riots. As has been written earlier, one of the great travesties about the killing of Mr. Floyd is that the first medical examiner report found no signs of death by asphyxiation at all, which is the primary story being circulated through most media outlets – not just liberal ones, but Fox, and even Dr Steve Turley’s video broadcasts.

For the most part, I believe that this common “acknowledgement of tragedy” is kind of a way to save face and to appear kind and compassionate. However, there are certainly those of us who feel and perceive that this was not at all a killing by a brutal cop, but something else.

The presence of fentanyl and methamphetamine discovered in Mr. Floyd’s body and the long pause in the police vehicle suggest a different story entirely – one of drug-induced physical fighting, perhaps, or out-of-control behavior that might have followed the same pattern as Michael Brown’s attacking police officer Darren Wilson, leading to Officer Wilson’s shooting Brown dead in self-defense. This same pattern was also how the Trayvon Martin / George Zimmerman altercation was eventually recognized to be – that these were NOT unarmed black men getting gunned down by brutal white police officers, but quite the opposite.

While no one knows for sure yet about George Floyd, the whole media and nation talks about marching and demonstrating, reducing the police force (a completely insane idea), and to that, a number of retailers have joined in, pledging their support for afficted blacks everywhere. This is largely a marketing wave: if a company appears to be expressing compassion for Mr. Floyd et al, then that company will attract customers. This of course may also be a feeble attempt at self-defense, where the company is trying to say “leave me alone! I support you! Leave me alone” This did not work for CNN at all.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report