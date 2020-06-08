Businesses who are supporting the Antifa and BLM riots [Video]

We want to give a hat tip to Ashley Rae Goldenberg, who posted the following piece on Medium. Ms Goldberg lists 279 companies who are on record as supporting Black Lives Matter / Antifa / protesters / riots. This is so that the public can make informed decisions about what businesses to patronize, especially if said public does NOT support the rioting and the extremely left-leaning elitism on display. For many of us, the propensity of leftist activists to use anything, even the death of a man, to promote their views is disgusting. A good way for businesses to discover this and get their alignment right is to boycott them.
The list includes an archive link that shows what the company named actually said. One can exercise their own good judgement about what they wish to support through their dollars.
So, here is the list, and what Ashley has to say about it, with our own emphasis added.
Hi! This is a list of all of the “woke” companies (and brands) that are supporting violent protests across the United States. Despite the chaos, destruction, and deaths, “woke” companies across the country have still come out in support of #BlackLivesMatter, Antifa terrorists, and general criminals.
Please consider using this list to guide in what businesses you wish to support. Please also consider using this list the next time someone makes the argument that we are living in a white supremacist country with institutionalized racism. If major companies consider supporting violent rioters and looters good for their bottom line, your cause isn’t oppressed.
To keep this list from becoming unwieldy, I’m only including one statement per company. Many of these companies have issued multiple statements in support of the insurrection across the country, some even fighting in the comments section with fans, but it’s overwhelming as it is.
Please feel free to contact me on Twitter if you find anything you’d like to contribute to this list. I’m more likely to see your contribution to this list if you follow and tweet at me or DM me directly. If you found this list useful, please consider making a contribution (via PayPal or Patreon for now) to help me out. You are under no obligation, but I am an investigative reporter out of work, which is why I have enough time to make this list and continuously update it.
*A note on some of the comments I’ve received: quite a few of the statements are generic “racism is bad” statements. That is true. However, these companies would not be coming out with any public statements about racism, and especially not any public statements declaring “Black Lives Matter,” if not for the current riots occurring now all around the world. The timing is not a mere coincidence. Therefore, when a company posts that it is in “solidarity” with the black community now, the company actually means solidarity with the riots.
**If you are using Firefox, the archive links may not work for you. Please consider switching to Brave, a preferred browser created by a fellow thought criminal.
Thank you.
Companies defending the rioters:
- 23andme: https://archive.is/Mjbwk
- 72andSunny: https://archive.is/B1x7Y
- AbbVie: https://archive.is/Q2Vqj
- Abbey Road Studios: https://archive.is/AJlrg
- The Academy (the Oscars): https://archive.is/cNRYf
- Activision Blizzard: https://archive.is/qfRJ1
- Adidas: https://archive.is/ezQ22
- Airbnb: https://archive.is/GmMjl
- Alaska Airlines: https://archive.is/wnICf
- Amazon: https://archive.is/lBR4u
- AMD: https://archive.is/i3krt
- American Airlines: https://archive.is/XBwhw
- American Express: https://archive.is/kzWXa
- American Apparel: https://archive.is/ETfYw
- Apple Music: https://archive.is/cj97E
- Ancestry: https://archive.is/5Q9JW
- Armani: https://archive.is/hX6Yw
- Astro Gaming: https://archive.is/9aWhf
- AT&T: https://archive.is/OzC04
- Atlantic Records: https://archive.is/65QQq
- AWS: https://archive.is/NXNAG
- AXE: https://archive.is/Xpxhw
- Barclays Bank: https://archive.is/9EAl4
- Barnes & Noble: https://archive.is/PCPKn
- Bandcamp: https://archive.is/5QQBT
- Bank of America: https://archive.is/FH1O0
- Bayer: https://archive.is/iT3EG
- Bergdorf Goodman: https://archive.is/nQiPA
- Bethesda: https://archive.is/2xeNE
- Ben & Jerry’s: https://archive.is/BqHRv
- Billboard: https://archive.is/Ruuv8
- BMW: https://archive.is/lRN51
- BP: https://archive.is/0qSwy
- Booking.com: https://archive.is/CZAs7
- Boost Mobile: https://archive.is/pLnAf
- Bratz: https://archive.is/vOA1d
- Burger King: https://archive.is/U9VzB
- Bungie: https://archive.is/81KHV
- Burberry: https://archive.is/ha0jP
- Burt’s Bees: https://archive.is/4NbLi
- Cadillac: https://archive.is/bS60C
- Call of Duty: https://archive.is/DEJA6
- Capcom: https://archive.is/S1BgN
- Capitol Records: https://archive.is/jeUpY
- Canada Goose: https://archive.is/y2nLo
- Cartoon Network: https://archive.is/CxAd7
- Chess.com: https://archive.is/nmguY
- Chick-fil-A: https://archive.is/yiviH
- Chipotle: https://archive.is/Rk9zI
- Chips Ahoy: https://archive.is/wOrC7
- Cisco: https://archive.is/fNvdP
- Citigroup: https://archive.is/36fkF
- Coca Cola: https://archive.is/bzTHi
- Colourpop Cosmetics: https://archive.is/AapIR
- Conde Nast: https://archive.is/ChMdI
- Converse: https://archive.is//sKjmg
- CORSAIR: https://archive.is/5S5DY
- Creative Commons: https://archive.is/kPdCO
- Criterion Collection: https://archive.is/JZ2Sd
- Crunchyroll: https://archive.is/q7Ucj
- CW: https://archive.is/JumZU
- CVS: https://archive.is/DbBSV
- DHL Express: https://archive.is/r4Pmp
- Dell: https://archive.is/IeI9j
- Degree: https://archive.is/SItaW
- Devolver Digital: https://archive.is/xcaEH
- DIRECTV: https://archive.is/hhBG4
- Discord: https://archive.is/hGtDw
- Disney: https://archive.is/wldfM
- Dollar Shave Club: https://archive.is/0r84H
- Doritos: https://archive.is/nLHv0
- DoorDash: https://archive.is/vhTW2
- Doulingo: https://archive.is/v9Wpk
- Dribbble: https://archive.is/TDWFY
- Dropbox: https://archive.is/O2ygm
- E! News: https://archive.is/3PJyz
- EA: https://archive.is/92ALS
- Eaton: https://archive.is/ezfyE
- eBay: https://archive.is/TYTIz
- Eight Sleep: https://archive.is/IiV7n
- ESPN: https://archive.is/1I5Tf
- Etsy: https://archive.is/FtTof
- FedEx: https://archive.is/kKVJp
- Fender: https://archive.is/OGjBM
- Figma: https://archive.is/hNpcE
- FILA: https://archive.is/d6bZ6
- Fitbit: https://archive.is/Smx2g
- Foot Locker: https://archive.is/XRL65
- Formula 1: https://archive.is/FCpBG
- FOX: https://archive.is/p2BvT
- Frosted Mini Wheats: https://archive.is/vrEYN
- Funimation: https://archive.is/sfN8E
- GameSpot: https://archive.is/zEkO3
- Gartner: https://archive.is/QC8tz
- Gatorade: https://archive.is/fo7wl
- Genentech: https://archive.is/phHtt
- General Motors: https://archive.is/IP0a6
- Gibson: https://archive.is/qJYZY
- Glossier: https://archive.is/IYlXB
- GoDaddy: https://archive.is/VEMk4
- Goldman Sachs: https://archive.is/TA2h0
- GoFundMe: https://archive.is/Be0fJ
- Google: https://archive.is/DK2T8
- GoPro: https://archive.is/Aakvo
- Gorilla Glue: https://archive.is/0R9ya
- Grammarly: https://archive.is/Su1PT
- Grindr: https://archive.is/Z6KcW
- Guerilla Collective: https://archive.is/TTchM
- Gumroad: https://archive.is/oZMr7
- Gushers: https://archive.is/3Dju7
- Habitat for Humanity: https://archive.is/B81pI
- Harry’s: https://archive.is/mE4NN
- HBO: https://archive.is/oiUyY
- HBO Max: https://archive.is/LGsPt
- Headup: https://archive.is/G8ygg
- Help Scout: https://archive.is//D8DCs
- Hershey’s: https://archive.is/ZQ5zD
- H&M: https://archive.is/A9ONJ
- Home Depot: https://archive.is/KjUtA
- Honda: https://archive.is/4UYtd
- HP: https://archive.is/BO2tc
- Hulu: https://archive.is/4CyO2
- Humana: https://archive.is/RMRmE
- Humble Bundle: https://archive.is/YXDb6
- HyperX: https://archive.is/ZfHYp
- IBM: https://archive.is/ij3Q1
- IKEA: https://archive.is/piwcs
- IMAX: https://archive.is/OiCj1
- Indiegogo: https://archive.is/jrDZk
- itch.io: https://archive.is/UTsTi
- Intel: https://archive.is/93D5q
- Invision: https://archive.is/UZkK1
- ITV: https://archive.is/yD1pS
- Kickstarter: https://archive.is/0zwng
- Lacoste: https://archive.is/T7nwc
- Lego: https://archive.is/UKFhD
- Levi’s: https://archive.is/KizLO
- Lenovo: https://archive.is/aRuDu
- Lexus: https://archive.is/71b2c
- LinkedIn: https://archive.is/sX5zb
- L’Oreal Paris: https://archive.is/Jfelo
- Logitech: https://archive.is/vf6J7
- Lowe’s: https://archive.is/V5UFz
- Lucky Brand: https://archive.is/fY2Mw
- Lululemon: https://archive.is/rjCRV
- Lumosity: https://archive.is/Nu1Od
- Louis Vuitton: https://archive.is/nGZe8
- Lyft: https://archive.is/UXl3k
- Madden NFL 20: https://archive.is/CTUoi
- Marvel Entertainment: https://archive.is/Ptup6
- Mastercard: https://archive.is/K0n1d
- MATTEL: https://archive.is/bvsqN
- McAfee: https://archive.is/IGXA1
- McDonald’s: https://archive.is/jOZ65
- Merck: https://archive.is/Uq30E
- Mercedes Benz: https://archive.is/bs8y6
- Met Life: https://archive.is/Dukhi
- Metropolitan Opera: https://archive.fo/wecQ2
- Microsoft: https://archive.is/A7Vjv
- MOD Pizza: https://archive.is/y6tt2
- Mozilla: https://archive.is/m1aLg
- Napster: https://archive.is/fVY1s
- NASCAR: https://archive.is/LG2hU
- Ncsoft: https://archive.is/OVPVP
- Netflix: https://archive.is/UVSEr
- New Balance: https://archive.is/NyGnG
- New York Life: https://archive.is/HVVVk
- NFL: https://archive.is/G4yq4
- NHL: https://archive.is/lYbyG
- Niantic: https://archive.is/UdKYR
- Nickelodeon: https://archive.is/JWSPQ
- Nike: https://archive.is/UXYBy
- Nintendo: https://archive.is/5UOjp
- Nordstrom: https://archive.is/A7mUU
- North Face: https://archive.is/rq1Cb
- Old Spice: https://archive.is/1UK5d
- OnlyFans: https://archive.is/EFs5C
- Oreo: https://archive.is/UFa5r
- Paramount Pictures: https://archive.is/ixXHd
- Paramount Network: https://archive.is/BCAX3
- Patreon: https://archive.is/wzfM5
- Peloton: https://archive.is/d36k7
- Pepsi Co: https://archive.is/9S5ow
- Pfizer Inc: https://archive.is/A6hby
- Playstation: https://archive.is/52Vvl
- Plex: https://archive.is/9szCf
- Pokemon: https://archive.is/p9zuP
- Popeye’s Chicken: https://archive.is/CzlHd
- Pop-Tarts: https://archive.is/8cMGG
- Pornhub: https://archive.is/nciUB
- Porsche: https://archive.is/VrmlZ
- Pringles: https://archive.is/1WpA1
- Procter & Gamble: https://archive.is/JSMO4
- Puget Systems: https://archive.is/4Zcu7
- PUMA: https://archive.is/lHx9j
- Pusheen: https://archive.is/71dL1
- Qualcomm: https://archive.is/syYmb
- Quicken Loans: https://archive.is/SmDfJ
- Reddit: https://archive.is/H09M8
- RedHat: https://archive.is/ObTZu
- Red Lobster: https://archive.is/aIUyy
- Red Wing: https://archive.is/LLCVv
- Reebok: https://archive.is/v0nat
- Reese’s: https://archive.is/Rc4pJ
- Rice Krispies: https://archive.is/U4Zn9
- Riot Games: https://archive.is/2XH97
- Ritz: https://archive.is/S03V2
- Rockstar Games: https://archive.is/QdcPI
- Salesforce: https://archive.is/t1qZB
- Sanofi: https://archive.is//ErmGO
- Scholastic: https://archive.is/fFmX3
- Sega: https://archive.is/9YyUJ
- Sesame Street: https://archive.is/5he9K
- Society Generale US: https://archive.is/IoUgp
- Showtime: https://archive.is/YTPVw
- Sketch: https://archive.is/QvXDT
- Slack: https://archive.is/gF9ym
- Sephora: https://archive.is/Gm7Rc
- Shopify: https://archive.is/iq5jB
- Skillshare: https://archive.is/JX5em
- Snap: https://archive.is/HcGGQ
- Snapchat: https://archive.is/5reL4
- Sony: https://archive.is/1PtlU
- Soundcloud: https://archive.is/H3ZDC
- Spotify: https://archive.is/ufTeo
- Square Enix: https://archive.is/qmPIX
- STARZ: https://archive.is/eQ4YG
- Starbucks: https://archive.is/EENlS
- Star Wars: https://archive.is/xnSgt
- Subway: https://archive.is/D5F8H
- Supreme New York: https://archive.is/KqeQs
- Sysco Corporation: https://archive.is/WyXx8
- Taco Bell: https://archive.is/LLY9l
- Target: https://archive.is/YoIrO
- TBS: https://archive.is/N0QhU
- Tesco: https://archive.is/hZS7B
- Thatgamecompany: https://archive.is/7po1C
- Ticketmaster: https://archive.is/VkhNC
- Tide: https://archive.is/TzcFh
- TikTok: https://archive.is/bt2vy
- Timberland: https://archive.is/HZtxv
- Tinder: https://archive.is/YaY2y
- TMobile: https://archive.is//KB2lG
- Trident: https://archive.is/lMnnt
- Tumblr: https://archive.is/i9fMQ
- Twitch: https://archive.is/DAmR5
- Twitter: https://archive.is/auIgi
- Uber: https://archive.is/RrScn
- Uber Eats: https://archive.is/UwwQS
- Ubisoft: https://archive.is/0qMff
- Ugg: https://archive.is/YZuWv
- Ulta Beauty: https://archive.is/6ZESx
- Under Armor: https://archive.is/WuYMM
- UnitedHealth Group: https://archive.is/rzQXF
- Vanguard: https://archive.is/Y12IM
- Vans: https://archive.is/5nYag
- VeggieTales: https://archive.is/ocjzA
- Verizon: https://archive.is/hPZoJ
- VERSACE: https://archive.is/wWsxK
- Vevo: https://archive.is/MVtrR
- Via: https://archive.is/fFIvU
- ViacomCBS: https://archive.is/uCGXy
- Virgin Records: https://archive.is/QiykN
- Virta: https://archive.is/7e9KT
- VIZ: https://archive.is/eMuIW
- Vivaldi: https://archive.is/QO9do
- Wal Mart: https://archive.is/iJzNo
- Warner Bros https://archive.is/F1Tqn
- Warner Records: https://archive.is/Mm6qb
- Well’s Fargo: https://archive.is/CGA4n
- Wendy’s: https://archive.is/7X4Nu
- WeWork: https://archive.is/TEpa7
- XBox: https://archive.is/6zdVS
- Yamaha Music USA: https://archive.is/ANDkF
- Yelp: https://archive.is/eU4NS
- YouTube: https://archive.is/5qz6a
- Zara: https://archive.is/t2QeR
- Zildijian: https://archive.fo/o6Tqi
- Zoom: https://archive.is/7o03X
The news cycle over the last two weeks made a magic switch from coronavirus to the reopening of states to the so-called “George Floyd” riots. As has been written earlier, one of the great travesties about the killing of Mr. Floyd is that the first medical examiner report found no signs of death by asphyxiation at all, which is the primary story being circulated through most media outlets – not just liberal ones, but Fox, and even Dr Steve Turley’s video broadcasts.
For the most part, I believe that this common “acknowledgement of tragedy” is kind of a way to save face and to appear kind and compassionate. However, there are certainly those of us who feel and perceive that this was not at all a killing by a brutal cop, but something else.
The presence of fentanyl and methamphetamine discovered in Mr. Floyd’s body and the long pause in the police vehicle suggest a different story entirely – one of drug-induced physical fighting, perhaps, or out-of-control behavior that might have followed the same pattern as Michael Brown’s attacking police officer Darren Wilson, leading to Officer Wilson’s shooting Brown dead in self-defense. This same pattern was also how the Trayvon Martin / George Zimmerman altercation was eventually recognized to be – that these were NOT unarmed black men getting gunned down by brutal white police officers, but quite the opposite.
While no one knows for sure yet about George Floyd, the whole media and nation talks about marching and demonstrating, reducing the police force (a completely insane idea), and to that, a number of retailers have joined in, pledging their support for afficted blacks everywhere. This is largely a marketing wave: if a company appears to be expressing compassion for Mr. Floyd et al, then that company will attract customers. This of course may also be a feeble attempt at self-defense, where the company is trying to say “leave me alone! I support you! Leave me alone” This did not work for CNN at all.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
Nice work. Wonder if they’ll be quite so enthusiastic when the rioters turn their anger on them.