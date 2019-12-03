Bull(s) In A China Shop: NATO 70th Anniversary Summit Braces For Trump

Conflicting agendas and personalities go to London: will the allies stick to the script?

As the president departs Washington Monday to attend events marking the seventieth anniversary of the NATO alliance hosted in London, European allies are said to be “bracing for Trump”. Past NATO venues have seen Trump openly chastise allies related to his familiar theme of the Europeans shouldering more of the defense spending burden, making the Dec.3-4 summit ripe for a “bull in a China shop” moment.

But the milestone commemorative summit, despite shorter meetings on the schedule interspersed among anniversary-related events, could actually see multiple “bulls” clash and set off fireworks if the hoped-for collective cool is not kept, also given the presence of Turkey’s Erdogan — who has lately sought to essentially blackmail the EU and NATO if he doesn’t get his way in northern Syria — as well as tensions related to France’s Macron asserting NATO’s “brain death” in controversial statements

