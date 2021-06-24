in Latest, Video

British Destroyer gets buzzed in Black Sea. Dumb provocation or pre-war provocation?

The Duran: Episode 1015

Watch: Russian Fighter Jets Buzz British Destroyer In Black Sea

Update (1408ET): Footage from Wednesday morning’s incident involving HMS Defender and Russian attack aircraft and a patrol boat was published on the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation’s Twitter account this afternoon. The video, filmed presumably from a Russian fighter jet, captured the moment when Defender allegedly crossed into what Russia calls territorial waters near Crimea.

The Duran

