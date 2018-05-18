British authorities still questioning Sergei Skripal

The former Russian spy, Sergei Skripal, who was allegedly poisoned by a Russian manufactured nerve agent in Salisbury, prompting harsh anti Russian sentiment and sanctions, diplomat expulsions, from the Western world, has been released from the hospital.

Sky News reports:

Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, who was targeted with the novichok nerve agent, has been discharged from hospital. Mr Skripal’s release follows that of his daughter Yulia after both of them were poisoned in Salisbury, Wiltshire, in March. Detectives were still questioning Mr Skripal on Thursday as he continued his recovery nearly 10 weeks after the attack. A Salisbury District Hospital spokesperson said in a statement: “While these patients have now been discharged, their right to patient confidentiality remains and limits us from giving detailed accounts of the treatment these individuals received. “However, treating people who are so acutely unwell, having been poisoned by nerve agents, requires stabilising them, keeping them alive until their bodies could produce more enzymes to replace those that had been poisoned.”

The alleged military grade nerve toxin is supposed to be one of the deadliest on planet earth, but which Sergei, and his daughter, have survived and have been released from hospitalized care. However, British authorities are still questioning Mr. Skripal.

The British government was quick to lay the blame for the poisoning on the Russian government, with claims from the British Foreign Minister, Boris Johnson, that Porton Down scientists were ‘absolute categorical’ that the poison originated in Russia.

