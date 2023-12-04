Britain’s Fake ‘Democracy’ Has Now Collapsed

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Britain’s left-wing Party, Labour, has now disappeared into being a ‘competitor’ ‘against’ Britain’s right-wing Party, the Conservatives, competing for conservative voters, condemning progressive voters, and has abandoned voters who are to the left of center. Voters to the left of center have no longer political representation in either Party. Here is how that result was engineered by Britain’s billionaires (who basically control British politics):

On 7 December 2019, the anti-Zionist Jew — i.e., a progressive Jew; i.e., a Jew who opposes any apartheid nation, such as Israel — Tony Greenstein, headlined at al-Jazeera, “Is Jeremy Corbyn a ‘threat’ to British Jews? Corbyn’s opponents cannot defeat his political programme so they attack his character with spurious allegations.” He opened:

Since the election of Jeremy Corbyn as its leader in 2015, Britain’s Labour Party has been the target of a sustained campaign to portray it as rife with anti-Semitism. Alongside unfounded accusations that Corbyn himself and his closest allies are “anti-Semites“, it has widely been claimed that under the direction of someone who has spent a lifetime fighting racism, the party has become “institutionally anti-Semitic”. Furthermore, it has even been claimed that a Corbyn government would pose an “existential threat” to Jewish life in this country.

Racism and anti-Semitism, unfortunately, still exist in modern Britain. Therefore, it is impossible to claim that any mainstream national political organisation in the United Kingdom, be it Labour, the Conservative Party or the Liberal Democrats, is 100 percent free of members who hold racist or anti-Semitic views. Corbyn acknowledged this, accepting that even “one [incident of anti-Semitism in the party] is one too many” and explained that to him “driving anti-Semitism out of the party for good is a priority”. However, this never was about anti-Semitism which is why nothing he said or did proved enough to convince his detractors.

He is promising to take the privatised utilities and the rail companies back into public ownership and tax multinational companies like Google and Amazon which currently pay virtually no tax in the UK. Moreover, he is promising to stop arms sales to Israel and Saudi Arabia and to educate Britain’s youth about their country’s colonial history.

Rather than challenging the Labour leader’s policies on fighting poverty and ending Britain’s continuing support for oppressive regimes across the globe, his rivals and critics are focusing their energy on doubling down on their accusations of anti-Semitism.

So is the Labour leader, who has an impressive track record of supporting Britain’s Jewish community and standing against anti-Semitism, really an anti-Semite who purposefully filled Britain’s main opposition party with “fellow racists”, or is something else happening here?

What we are witnessing today is clearly not an honest expression of concern for Britain’s Jews, but a smear campaign born out of the British establishment’s desire to stop an anti-establishment and anti-Zionist leader from moving in to Number 10 Downing Street.

On 23 September 2022, al-Jazeera headlined “Unprecedented leak exposes inner workings of UK Labour Party: The leaked documents, obtained by Al Jazeera, reveal how party officials smear and intimidate rivals.”, and reported that, “In 2019, Corbyn resigned as leader after the party’s defeat in the December general election. He was eventually replaced by Keir Starmer, Britain’s former director of Public Prosecutions. Soon after Starmer became the leader in April 2020, Formby resigned as general secretary. She was replaced by David Evans. The Labour Files reveal that he has continued the McNicol-era hostility towards left-wing members of the party.” So: from having had the most members of any Party under the progressive Corbyn, the Labour Party quickly sank and lost membership, which resulted in a solid string of Conservative Party Governments, so that, now, leftist voters in Britain have actually no one to vote for.

On 21 October 2022, Craig Murray headlined “The Party is Over”, and he wrote that,

The highly paid political class in charge of each of the UK’s three major political parties detests, despises, distrusts and seeks to discard their own party membership.

The Conservative, Labour and SNP [Scottish National Party, in Scotland] elite all view their party members as a potential embarrassment. …

The professionals are to radically limit the options of the members.

The Labour Party had under Jeremy Corbyn the largest mass membership of any political party in Europe. The current leadership has succeeded – quite deliberately – in losing half of them. The Labour members elected Keir Starmer on the basis of ten pledges to carry out the kind of left wing policies the Labour membership support. Almost all of those pledges have been summarily broken.

We have witnessed the Labour leadership refuse to endorse strikes which are the main avenue for working class resistance, ban its MPs from the picket lines, and refuse to oppose massive Tory attacks on civil liberties at home, while vying to be the most enthusiastic zionists and warmongers abroad. Labour members are summarily expelled for connection to legitimate socialist organisations.

This is what Labour Party members voted for:

This is typical of what they got:

Keir Starmer’s Shadow Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, not only wants to deport more immigrants than the Tories, she has for a decade been proclaiming that Labour will cut more benefits than the Tories. The disjunction between what Labour Party members want – and were promised by Starmer [in order for him] to get elected – and what Labour MPs want, could not be clearer. …

Starmer is delighted to have shed hundreds of thousands of Corbyn supporting members, to pursue instead corporate and billionaire money. …

The UK’s political parties are becoming uniformly right-wing organisations which represent a very narrow spectrum of views – those of the corporate sector and billionaire donors. …

Irrespective of what Labour and Conservative Party members would like to offer, the electorate is likely to be presented with Sunak or Starmer, two people so close in political outlook and policy there really is little point in turning up to vote.

On 3 December 2023, Reuters headlined “Labour leader Starmer praises Thatcher in bid to woo UK Conservative voters”, and reported:

Keir Starmer, leader of Britain’s main opposition Labour Party, has praised former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, a deeply unpopular figure among many Labour supporters, as he seeks to woo Conservative voters before an election expected next year.

Starmer, whose left-wing party is ahead of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives by some 20 points in opinion polls, is seeking to cement that advantage by broadening Labour’s appeal to attract voters who have spurned the party in national elections over the past 13 years.

Thatcher, dubbed the “Iron Lady” by the UK press at the time, was Britain’s Conservative leader from 1979 to 1990. She was an extremely divisive figure, hailed by some but loathed by many on the left for crushing trade unions and privatizing swathes of British industry. She died in 2013.

“Every moment of meaningful change in modern British politics begins with the realisation that politics must act in service of the British people, rather than dictating to them,” Starmer wrote in an article for the Sunday Telegraph newspaper.

Starmer headlined then in the Conservative Party’s main newspaper, the Telegraph, “Voters have been betrayed on Brexit and immigration. I stand ready to deliver”, and he opened:

It is too easy to look at Britain today and throw your hands up in despair. Families across the country are bombarded with daily reminders of our current malaise: crumbling public services that no longer serve the public, families weighed down by the anxiety of spiralling mortgage bills and food prices, neighbourhoods plagued by crime and anti-social behaviour. Any one of these individually would be cause for outrage. Taken together they merge into something more insidious: the idea that our country no longer works for those it is supposed to.

That sense of a once great country now set on a path of decline has been sharpened by our political culture. The vast majority of the public don’t think about Westminster much. Why would they? At a time when people are looking for answers to the deep challenges of our age, they see a politics too large in its hectoring and interfering, too small in its ambition and ability. In these difficult conditions, the current Government resembles nothing so much as the sinking Mary Rose: overburdened, incompetently handled, plunging into the depths.

Every moment of meaningful change in modern British politics begins with the realisation that politics must act in service of the British people, rather than dictating to them. Margaret Thatcher sought to drag Britain out of its stupor by setting loose our natural entrepreneurialism. Tony Blair reimagined a stale, outdated Labour Party into one that could seize the optimism of the late 90s. …

Starmer is promising, to Conservative Party voters, that he will carry on in the tradition of Thatcher who despised workers and raised their (but NOT billionaires’) taxes, and in the tradition of the conservative Labourite (and sponsor of Starmer) Tony Blair who had joined with America’s George W. Bush in invading Iraq on the basis of lies; and Starmer closed his opinion-article by saying, “That’s why we extend the hand of friendship to you, no matter where you are or who you have voted for in the past. National renewal demands it. It [neoliberalism-neoconservatism] is only together that we will build the better future we all want.”

Starmer wants leftists to vote for his conservative Party, instead of for the other one (the one that calls itself the Conservatives).

Similarly, America’s ‘democracy’ has collapsed with two political Parties, the Democrats and Republicans, who both vote in the U.S. Congress almost 100% for, and run the White House for, the permanent-warfare economy (Lockheed Martin, etc.), which leaves less and less each year for the American people, in order for the U.S. Government to have more and more each year for overthrowing foreign Governments that The West’s billionaires don’t like, and that they do demand to become replaced.

A two-Party dictatorship is merely a lying ‘democratic’ or ‘republican’, or ‘labour’ or “Tory,” liberal right-wing dictatorship, liberal-fascism, and this is now what The West holds out to the rest of the world, as being ‘democracy’, which foreign governments supposedly should take as their model.

It’s just dictatorship under another name. And, under any name, it is far right but propagandized with liberal clichés instead of merely the old overtly conservative ones. It is designed to fool the public that both of the Parties’ billionaires despise.

