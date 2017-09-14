in Latest, News

BREAKING: US imposes new sanctions on Iran

The sanctions come in spite of the US Sate Department concurring with the United Nations in finding that Iran is in full compliance with the JCPOA.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) imposed new sanctions on seven Iranian individuals for participating in cyberattacks against the United States and two entities related to Tehran’s ballistic missile program, the Department of Treasury said in a press release on Thursday.

“The persons sanctioned in today’s actions include one entity engaging in activities in support of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) ballistic missile program… and two Iran-based networks responsible for malicious cyber-enabled attacks against the US financial system,” the release stated.

The United States additionally sanctioned two Ukrainian-based entities under an executive order that targets terrorists and those providing support to terrorists and acts of terrorism, the US Department of Treasury Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said in a press release on Thursday.

“OFAC also designated Ukraine-based Khors Aircompany and Dart Airlines pursuant to the global terrorism E.O. 13224 for aiding designated Iranian and Iraqi airlines through the provision of aircraft and services,” the release said.

