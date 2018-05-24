BREAKING: US coalition strikes Syrian Army positions

A military source based in Damascus describes a US led coalition strike on two Syrian Arab Army positions. Al Masdar news reports:

BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 A.M.) – The U.S. Coalition bombed the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions, tonight, in the vast Badiya region located between Deir Ezzor and Homs. According to an official military source in Damascus, the U.S. Coalition bombed at least two positions belonging to the Syrian Army near the T-2 Pumping Station and Ma’ezleh Dam. No casualties have been reported thus far. The U.S.’ reason for attack remains unclear at the moment.

The strike comes just after an announcement this week that all terrorist positions located in or near Damascus have been routed by Syrian government forces. As of yet, the US has provided no rationale for the strike, and provided no media or public lead up to the action.

The story is still developing and no casualties have yet been reported.

UPDATE: Reports are saying that the strike was coordinated with anti-government forces just after midnight and targeted two Syrian outposts, one of which hosted an energy installation.

