Another tragic loss in the war against terrorism.

The primarily Turkish backed jihadist group Free Syrian Army (FSA) have killed two Russian soldiers in Syria’s Hama Governorate in central Syria.

According to a statement released from the FSA, the soldiers were killed by an anti-tank missile manufactured in the United States.

The FSA are currently engaged in fierce fighting with the Syrian Arab Armies and their allies, including Russia, throughout Syria.

Russia has yet to comment on the FSA claim.