BREAKING: Syrian air defense ready to destroy Turkish aviation if they attack

The Syrian authorities have warned Turkey against any hostile actions in Afrin, saying that Damascus will consider them as an act of aggression and the undermining of the country’s sovereignty.

The Duran EUR Donate to The Duran Every Dollar, Pound and Euro you send us helps our publication stay active, reach more people and to continue to shed light on the social-political issues of our time.

Will you help expose the lies of the mainstream media?

As a reader of The Duran, you are well aware of all the propaganda and disinformation reported by the mainstream media. You know how important it is to bring real news to light.

Please support The Duran and help us keep reporting on news that is fair, balanced, and real.