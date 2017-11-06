BREAKING: Saudi Prince and 7 others DEAD after helicopter crash

A transport helicopter carrying Saudi Prince Mansour bin Muqrin has crashed near the border with Yemen. Mansour bin Muqrin and seven other officials he was travelling with has died.

Mansour bin Muqrin was the son of former Crown Prince Muqrin bin Abdulaziz who was stripped of the Crown Prince title by the current King, in favour of Muhammad bin Nayef in 2015. This year, Muhammad bin Nayef himself was removed as Crown Prince in favour of the current Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman.

Mansour bin Muqrin, in addition to supervising the building of schools, was the vice chief of the Assir region which has come under frequent attack from Houthi rebels in Yemen.

At the moment, no one in Saudi Arabia nor Yemen is stating whether the crash was due to mechanical failure or if it was shot down by Houthis.

Two other possibilities however do exist. Other factions in Saudi Arabia could have sabotaged the flight, as the country is the midst of a great purge, led by Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman (MBS). MBS has already punished many Saudi officials who have been held responsible for the protracted ‘failure’ of the Saudi war on Yemen’s Houthis, a Shi’a group that control many parts of northern Yemen including the capital Sana’a.

Finally, the incident may develop as a false flag, whereby Houthi rebels from Yemen are blamed for the act of Saudi sabotage.

Earlier today, a prominent Iranian source claimed that the Saudi regime ordered the resignation of former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri because after he failed to convince Iran, on behalf of the Saudi regime, to end its support for the Houthis of Yemen.

