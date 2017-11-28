BREAKING: Russia scrambles fighters as US spy plane speeds towards Russian airspace

Russia has scrambled an Su-30 fighter after a US Р8А Poseidon spy plane was discovered flying at high speeds in the direction of Russian airspace near the Black Sea.

According to a statement from the Russian Defence Ministry,

“After moving closer, the Russian (Su-30) fighter jet flew over the object and visually identified it as an American reconnaissance aircraft Р8А Poseidon”.

The US plane quickly changed direction, flying away from Russia after being intercepted by the Russian military aircraft.

The incident demonstrates a clear US disregard for Russian sovereignty. A diplomatic rebuke of Washington from Moscow, is expected shortly.