BREAKING: Russia denies Kurdish reports of strike on SDF

The Russian Defense Ministry has said that earlier reports of Russian attacks on US proxy SDF forces in Deir ez-Zor are false.

This comes as the Deputy Prime Minister of Russia described the earlier killing of Russian Lieutenant-General Valery Asapov in the following way,

“The death of the Russian commander is the price paid with blood for the hypocrisy of American policy in Syria”.

As The Duran reported earlier today,

“Local Kurdish language media in Syria have reported that both the Russian Aerospace Forces and the Syrian Arab Air-force have bombed positions of the Kurdish led US proxy militia SDF, in Deir ez-Zor, as originally reported in English by Al-Masdar. While the reports are not yet confirmed by Syria or Russia, the Russian Defense Ministry recently stated that if the Kurdish led US proxy militia SDF continues to attack Syrian and Russian positions, Russia would not hesitate to target the SDF. Syria has also said that they will target the SDF as an enemy force if they continue to prevent the liberation of Syrian territory by the Syrian Arab Army. Today’s unconfirmed reports from Kurdish media also comes less than 24 hours after the Russian Defense Ministry released photos showing battlefield collusion between ISIS, SDF and US special forces in Deir ez-Zor. Yesterday, Russia confirmed the death of Lieutenant-General Valeriy Asapov, who was martyred in Deir ez-Zor after his position was shelled by ISIS terrorists. While the story of Russia and Syria targeting the SDF is still unconfirmed, the story is similar to a previous report wherein, Russia shelled ISIS positions in Deir-ez Zor and hit SDF fighters. This was yet another sign of battle field collusion between the SDF and ISIS. The onl way that SDF fighters could have been hit in the previous attack, is if they were in the same positions as ISIS fighters. Today’s events could be a similar scenario. “

There has not yet been a comment on the matter from Syria.

THE DURAN WILL CONTINUE TO PUBLISH UPDATES ON THIS BREAKING STORY