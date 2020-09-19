BREAKING: Pro-abortion Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dead at 87, 45 days before election

Duran Readers:
Here is one of the most important pieces of news this election. Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away from Pancreatic Cancer complications on September 18, 2020. Please pray for mercy on her soul.
The whole Western media is talking about the death of this very old, radical femenist, radical abortionist and pro-LGBTQ Jewish activist judge like she was some kind of a god! This is a sign of how corrupt and degenerate Western MSM and society has become.
Glad you wrote this, I was thinking to do the exact same, but you beat me to it.