It comes days after a new South Korean President was elected.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff have said that North Korea has fired an unknown projectile, widely believed to be a ballistic missile.

This would appear to be the first missile test by North Korea since a failed launch on the 29th of April at the height of tensions with the United States.

This test is also the first since this week’s election of a new seemingly more peace minded South Korean President, Moon Jae-in.

