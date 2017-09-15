BREAKING: North Korea fires new missile over Japan

North Korea has launched a missile whose point of origin was near Pyongyang according to reports. The missile was launched travelling in an eastward direction.

Japan and South Korea have confirmed reports of the launch.

Japanese citizens in several areas have been urged to take cover. South Korea is currently conducting an emergency security meeting.

South Korea has stated that the missile flew 3,700km at an altitude of 770km before crashing into the sea off of the northernmost Japanese island of Hokkaido.

According to unconfirmed Japanese media, the missile has flown over Japan. Previously North Korea fired a missile which travelled over Japanese skies on the 29th of August.