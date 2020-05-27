BREAKING: Moderna’s mRNA coronavirus vaccine caused serious injury in 20% of patients in high dose group, requiring medical intervention

(Natural News) The Moderna vaccine company that’s attempting to use the mRNA technology platform to rapidly create a coronavirus vaccine has been widely accused of a pump-and-dump stock scheme involving the pumping of company stocks with widely-touted press releases that claim positive outcomes for phase 1 vaccine trials.But buried in Moderna’s own press release is an admission that Moderna’s mRNA-1273 vaccine caused serious injuries in 15% of patients who were injected.Importantly, the so-called “grade 3 systemic symptoms,” which require medical intervention, appeared after the second round of vaccine injections, underscoring the suspicion that the first vaccine injection sets up the body for an injurious (or even deadly) reaction upon a second exposure to a pathogen.
