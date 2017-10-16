BREAKING: Israel bombs Syrian territory, destroying S-200 missile battery

Israel has confirmed the bombing of a Syrian S-200 missile battery after Tel Aviv claimed that a projectile was fired at an Israeli jet flying over Lebanon.

As of yet, there is no evidence to verify the Israeli claim of being targeted from Syria. Syria has yet to comment on the matter.

Tel Aviv stated that Russia was given a short-notice warning about the incident. According to a defence official from the Israeli regime,

“The Russians were notified in real time, or maybe just before”.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY