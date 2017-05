The claim comes after 24 passed during which no group claimed responsibility for the terrorist atrocity.

After almost 24 hours passed in which no group claimed responsibility for the mass slaughter of over 28 Coptic Christians on a pilgrimage in Egypt, ISIS have claimed responsibility for the attack.

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi claimed that the terrorists were trained in Libya and bombed their positions near Libya’s border with Egypt in retaliation for the attack.

