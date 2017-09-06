in Latest, News, Video

BREAKING: Hundreds of South Koreans protest deployment of THAAD missile systems (LIVE VIDEO)

South Koreans increasingly reject US militarism in their country.

Hundreds of South Koreans have lined and in some cases blocked the streets of Gyeongsangbuk-do province in a large scale demonstration of anger over the further deployment of more US made THAAD missile launching systems in their country.

South Koreans have repeatedly protested the persistent delivers of THAAD as they worry that such a matter could help to further provoke a renewal of war on the Korean peninsula.

Russia and China have called on the United States to cease delivering further THAAD missile systems to South Korea as part of the double-freeze peace plan.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who is currently in Russia for the Eastern Economic Forum campaigned on a platform against further THAAD deliveries but in recent months he has acquiesced to US pressure on the matter.

Now watch the protests live from the streets of Gyeongsangbuk-do, South Korea.

