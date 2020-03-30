in Links, Latest

** On Saturday Dr. Vladimir Zelenko reported that he has now successfully treated 699 COVID-19 patients in New York for the coronavirus. Dr. Zelenko reported 100 percent success using a cocktail of drugs: hydroxychloroquine, in combination with azithromycin (Z-Pak), an antibiotic to treat secondary infections, and zinc sulfate.

** On Friday night the French research team led by the renowned epidemiologist Dr. Didier Raoult was able to repeat his findings from a previous study. Dr. Raoult administered hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin to 80 patients and observed improvement in EVERY CASE except for a very sick 86-year-old with an advanced form of coronavirus infection.

On Sunday night the FDA issued an emergency authorization for hydroxychloroquine to be prescribed to coronavirus patients.

This is breaking news.

Via Politico.

The Food and Drug Administration on Sunday issued an emergency use authorization for hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, decades-old malaria drugs championed by President Donald Trump for coronavirus treatment despite scant evidence.

The agency allowed for the drugs to be “donated to the Strategic National Stockpile to be distributed and prescribed by doctors to hospitalized teen and adult patients with COVID-19, as appropriate, when a clinical trial is not available or feasible,” HHS said in a statement, announcing that Sandoz donated 30 million doses of hydroxychloroquine to the stockpile and Bayer donated 1 million doses of chloroquine.

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/03/breaking-fda-issues-emergency-authorization-for-hydroxychloroquine-to-be-prescribed-to-coronavirus-patients/

BobValdez
Guest
BobValdez

The dump is an idiot, so him knowing hydroxycloroquine was good for COVID-19 smacks of foreknowledge, rather than intuition. In other words, the seppos KNEW that hydroxycloroquine can successfully treat the coronavirus, so it MUST HAVE come from the us originally.

March 30, 2020
Brokenspine66
Member
Brokenspine66

It does, last month I read, one of the US Company’s that produce this drug in the US hiked the price ‘massively’ just before the shit gone pandemic.

March 30, 2020

