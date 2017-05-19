BREAKING: Ecuador seeks safe passage of Assange from London embassy to Ecuador

Julian Assange's fate is still very much a mystery.

A source close to the Foreign Ministry of Ecuador has said that the Ecuadorian Government has been urging Britain to arrange for the safe passage of Julian Assange from Ecuador’s London embassy to Ecuador.

The statement reads,

“Given that the European arrest warrant no longer holds, Ecuador will now be intensifying its diplomatic efforts with the UK so that Julian Assange can gain safe passage in order to enjoy his asylum in Ecuador”.

This comes as British police threaten to arrest Assange for breach of bail conditions, relating to the now dropped Swedish investigation from 2012.

The United Nations has called Assange’s internment at the Embassy “arbitrary” and said that it infringed on his human rights under international law.

Britain will elect a new Parliament on the 8th of June. Thus far, main party leaders including the current Prime Minister have refrained from making any specific comments.

There is a looming fear that the UK may agree to extradite Assange to the United States, should Washington ask for such a move. US authorities have been eager to prosecute Assange for espionage in spite of the fact that Assange is a publisher and not an intelligence agent.

Assange has sent the following Tweet about recent developments,

Detained for 7 years without charge by while my children grew up and my name was slandered. I do not forgive or forget. — Julian Assange (@JulianAssange) May 19, 2017

He has also published a statement from the Chairman of the UN Working Group which published the report on Assange’s arbitrary detention. Professor Mads Andenas welcomed today’s move from Sweden.