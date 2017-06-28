BREAKING: CNN commentator says Russigate is a “nothing burger”

Van Jones was filmed covertly saying that Russiagate is a "nothing burger"

Van Jones, CNN’s political commentator who has played up the Russiagate non-story to an extreme degree has been caught on camera by Project Veritas, saying the story amounts to nothing. Project Veritas is the same group that recently filmed senior CNN producer John Bonifield saying that Russiagate was “bullshit” and just designed to attain higher ratings for CNN.

Now, Van Jones has been filmed calling Russiagate a “nothing burger” a euphemism for a non-story/non-event.

Watch the video and see for yourself.