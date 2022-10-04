in Latest, Video

Brazil elections, BRICS safe? Bolsonaro outperforms, showdown with Lula

17 Views

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Brazil elections, BRICS safe? Bolsonaro outperforms, showdown with Lula
The Duran: Episode 1397

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

What do you think?

1 Point
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Russia, Serbia and The Weight of Chains w/Boris Malagurski (Live)