Boston Lab Creates EVEN MORE DEADLY Strain Of COVID

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

source

Oct 20, 2022 The UK’s Daily Mail recently broke the story that a biolab affiliated with Boston University had been engaging in gain of function research, generating a strain of COVID that proved deadly to 80 percent of the mice exposed to it. Since then there’s been a great deal of backtracking, with BU alleging that what they’re doing ISN’T actually gain of function research, that they didn’t have to get prior approval from the NIH, that “Sir, this is a Wendy’s” (OK, made that last one up). But the big question from this story is why anyone would want to be studying hyper-deadly strains of COVID in the first place?Jimmy and America’s Comedian Kurt Metzger discuss the unbelievable story and whether there is actually a good scientific reason for creating deadlier strains of a pandemic-causing virus.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report