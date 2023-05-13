The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Borrell trashes China. Baerbock warns SA. Storm Shadow hits Lugansk. Elensky, Eurovision lies. U/1
Topic 958
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Very good!