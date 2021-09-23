The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Boris takes questions from US media, Biden does not
White House Reporters Have Launched ‘Formal Objection’ About Biden Refusing To Answer Questions
CBS News reported Tuesday that the press pool of White House reporters have launched a formal objection over the fact that Joe Biden refuses to answer any questions, with reporters routinely being yelled down and physically pushed away by Biden’s handlers.
Jen Psaki, White House spokesperson, said Boris had arranged to take questions from press and hadn’t informed officials implying Boris had hijacked the time allowed for press questions. She said, and I’m paraphrasing, “The US and UK have a great relationship but Prime Minister Johnson had taken calls from press and not informed us, but I’m sure we can get over this.” It’s blame UK once again.