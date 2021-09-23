The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

AUKUS Debacle: US Apologies to France in Biden-Macron Call, Greenlights EU Army, Johnson Frozen Out

Joint Statement on the Phone Call between President Biden and President Macron

President Emmanuel Macron of the French Republic and President Joe Biden of the United States of America spoke on September 22, at the request of the latter, in order to discuss the implications of the announcement on September 15.

Readout of President Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s Meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom

President Biden met today with Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom at the White House. This meeting reaffirmed the strong bond between the United States and the United Kingdom, as the leaders agreed to continue working together to fulfill the vision set forward in the Atlantic Charter.

Readout of President Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s Meeting with Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia

President Biden met today with Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia and celebrated the 70th anniversary of the U.S.-Australia Alliance. The leaders affirmed their commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region, based on shared values and mutual interests, and agreed on the importance of working with allies and partners around the world, including through historic partnerships and organizations and new configurations, to defend against threats to the international rules based order.

Remarks by President Biden and Prime Minister Morrison of Australia Before Bilateral Meeting

12:09 P.M. EDT PRESIDENT BIDEN: Well, Scott, Mr. Prime Minister, it's great to have you here. It's good to see my friend, Prime Minister Morrison, and – today in New York. And I look forward to welcoming him to the White House on Friday, I guess, when the Quad meets, which will be a good in-person meeting.

Ruckus over AUKUS isn’t an edifying sight – Indian Punchline

French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and US President Joe Biden enjoy a light moment at the G7, Cornwall, UK, June 12, 2021 The diplomatic fallout from the new security agreement between the Australia, United Kingdom and the United States [AUKUS] is just about beginning. The debris will take time to clean up.

‘An Unpredictable Ally’: Does the AUKUS Pact Undermine the Quad’s Significance?

Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday said the AUKUS pact doesn't undermine the "Quad". His reaction came as a response to mounting…

