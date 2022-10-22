The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Boris plots return, but regime change plotters want Keir Starmer
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
I have been a long time Labour supporter ( even under Blair )If Starmer is relying on my vote to become prime minister, then he has lost, I would sooner vote tory, ( against my grain ) The fact is the people of the UK have nowhere to go ( just like the US ) all the main stream parties in this “democratic country ” are one and the same. We are fried!!!!
The working class in the UK are DONE, we don’t even have a going trade union movement, it’s been crushed.