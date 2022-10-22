in Latest, Video

Boris plots return, but regime change plotters want Keir Starmer

The Duran

waine
waine
October 22, 2022

I have been a long time Labour supporter ( even under Blair )If Starmer is relying on my vote to become prime minister, then he has lost, I would sooner vote tory, ( against my grain ) The fact is the people of the UK have nowhere to go ( just like the US ) all the main stream parties in this “democratic country ” are one and the same. We are fried!!!!

waine
waine
October 22, 2022

The working class in the UK are DONE, we don’t even have a going trade union movement, it’s been crushed.

