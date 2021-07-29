Boris Johnson launches Secrets Act, to imprison Journalists who dare question government
The Duran: Episode 1052
Official Secrets Act: Boris Johnson ‘Doesn’t Want’ Journos Prosecuted for ‘Doing Their Public Duty’
Last week, veteran BBC foreign correspondent John Simpson warned that possible changes pertaining to the Official Secrets Act would put British reporters in the same category as foreign spies. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted that a review into the Official Secrets Act will not damage journalists’ interests, pledging that a Home Office consultation on the matter would not be scrapped.
