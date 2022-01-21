in Latest, Video

Boris Johnson counters Partygate by ending mandates

The Duran: Episode 1198

England Ends All Passports, Mask Mandates, Work Restrictions

Restrictions including COVID-19 passes, mask mandates, and work-from-home requirements will be removed in England , UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Wednesday. Johnson also suggested that self-isolation rules may also be thrown out at the end of March as the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus pandemic becomes endemic.

