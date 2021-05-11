Blinken, Nuland’s Message to Zelensky: No War, No US Military Backing, No NATO Membership
News Topic 147:
The end of strategic ambiguity? America has finally stopped pretending it would risk war with Russia over supposed ‘ally’ Ukraine
The end of strategic ambiguity? America has finally stopped pretending it would risk war with Russia over supposed ‘ally’ Ukraine
Except, of course, there is no alliance between the US and Ukraine. This week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken effectively ended the notion that Ukraine has Western backers ready to step in at a moment’s notice if it finds itself under attack.
The United States and Ukraine: Strategic Partners – United States Department of State
The United States and Ukraine: Strategic Partners – United States Department of State
“The United States stands firmly behind the sovereignty and the territorial integrity of Ukraine.” – Secretary Antony J. Blinken, April 13, 2021 Secretary Blinken will visit Kyiv, Ukraine on May 6, where he will meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba, to underscore unwavering U.S.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
No war. No nATO. No help without “reforms” ( i.e. selling out Ukraine to the U.S. predators – nice try, Blinky)
And worst of all: No cookies !
Ukrainians were so looking forward to Mrs. Sell-me-your-land handing out cookies. But now everybody is disappointed. No cookies. Just fluff. And a sad clown that was given the boot by his puppet masters.
As for ukraine’s “euro-atlantic aspirations” : they are getting less by the day.
Bye bye Blinky. Or rather, farewell for good.
This woman is the scum of humanity, the same as the rest of her family.
Back street trash, petty criminals and racketeers.