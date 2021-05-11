in Latest, Video

Blinken, Nuland’s Message to Zelensky: No War, No US Military Backing, No NATO Membership

518 Views 7 Votes 2 Comments

Blinken, Nuland’s Message to Zelensky: No War, No US Military Backing, No NATO Membership
News Topic 147:

The end of strategic ambiguity? America has finally stopped pretending it would risk war with Russia over supposed ‘ally’ Ukraine

The end of strategic ambiguity? America has finally stopped pretending it would risk war with Russia over supposed ‘ally’ Ukraine

Except, of course, there is no alliance between the US and Ukraine. This week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken effectively ended the notion that Ukraine has Western backers ready to step in at a moment’s notice if it finds itself under attack.

The United States and Ukraine: Strategic Partners – United States Department of State

The United States and Ukraine: Strategic Partners – United States Department of State

“The United States stands firmly behind the sovereignty and the territorial integrity of Ukraine.” – Secretary Antony J. Blinken, April 13, 2021 Secretary Blinken will visit Kyiv, Ukraine on May 6, where he will meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba, to underscore unwavering U.S.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

7 Points
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Franz Beckenbauer
Franz Beckenbauer
May 11, 2021

No war. No nATO. No help without “reforms” ( i.e. selling out Ukraine to the U.S. predators – nice try, Blinky)

And worst of all: No cookies !

Ukrainians were so looking forward to Mrs. Sell-me-your-land handing out cookies. But now everybody is disappointed. No cookies. Just fluff. And a sad clown that was given the boot by his puppet masters.

As for ukraine’s “euro-atlantic aspirations” : they are getting less by the day.

Bye bye Blinky. Or rather, farewell for good.

1
Reply
Luka-The-K9
Luka-The-K9
May 11, 2021

This woman is the scum of humanity, the same as the rest of her family.

Back street trash, petty criminals and racketeers.

2
Reply

Crazy coverage of news food for liberal manipulation [Video]

SCOTLAND: Will SNP election win trigger second referendum on independence?