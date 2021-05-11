Blinken, Nuland’s Message to Zelensky: No War, No US Military Backing, No NATO Membership

The end of strategic ambiguity? America has finally stopped pretending it would risk war with Russia over supposed ‘ally’ Ukraine

The end of strategic ambiguity? America has finally stopped pretending it would risk war with Russia over supposed ‘ally’ Ukraine Except, of course, there is no alliance between the US and Ukraine. This week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken effectively ended the notion that Ukraine has Western backers ready to step in at a moment’s notice if it finds itself under attack.

The United States and Ukraine: Strategic Partners – United States Department of State

The United States and Ukraine: Strategic Partners – United States Department of State “The United States stands firmly behind the sovereignty and the territorial integrity of Ukraine.” – Secretary Antony J. Blinken, April 13, 2021 Secretary Blinken will visit Kyiv, Ukraine on May 6, where he will meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba, to underscore unwavering U.S.

