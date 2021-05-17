in Latest, Video

Blinken Heads To Reykjaviv To Meet Lavrov As Summit in Doubt

Moscow Carefully Examines US Proposals on Putin-Biden Summit

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/16293/87/162938757_0:74:2323:1380_1200x675_80_0_0_8b2c8cb5ef44493bca3804f86fe80cc0.jpg https://sputniknews.com/russia/202105121082871125-moscow-carefully-examines-us-proposals-on-putin-biden-summit/ MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Moscow is carefully examining the US proposals on a summit between the Russian and American presidents, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Wednesday. Ryabkov told reporters that Moscow is always open to dialogue and believes that such a meeting is crucial both politically and diplomatically.

Blinken heads north for unusually long 5-day Arctic tour

NEW YORK — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will soon travel to Denmark, Iceland and Greenland on a trip that spans nearly all of next week and aims to signal the Biden administration’s focus on the Arctic region. Blinken will visit Copenhagen, Reykjavik and Kangerlussuaq from Sunday to Thursday, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

Alexander Mercouris

jodi1
May 17, 2021
Excellent analysis as always Alexander

