The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Blinken Begs Lavrov for Time, Hints at Ukraine Settlement, After US’ Disastrous Week of Diplomacy
News Topic 395
Russia Ukraine: Emergency diplomacy offers up few results
Russia Ukraine: Emergency diplomacy offers up few results
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hopped on a plane to Europe this week to do three things. He wanted to assure Ukraine the US would support it in the face of Russian military threats; rally support among US allies for a unified, aggressive response if needed; and sit down with his Russian counterpart to find a diplomatic solution – or at least show the US was not giving up on diplomacy.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.