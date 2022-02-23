Black Americans Not Drinking The Latest Anti-White Poison

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

If you haven’t been watching the latest woke sewage from Showtime, here’s the good news, many black Americans have so you don’t have to, and they are not all conservatives.

Female Trump supporter Gothix has 260k subscribers, and a Locals account if you don’t mind pressing the donate button. She is more than a little taken aback that the so-called January 6 insurrection is given such prominence, and is right on the money when she points out that the covid lockdowns are being used to destroy our freedoms, though thankfully not so much in the UK, but O Canada!

Javier Javier runs a much smaller YouTube channel, but he summed it up concisely: “Whiteness is the new N word”.

He also asks what is the agenda? Pure hatred, for one.

Ruined Leon said it made him hate being black; a regular critic of Black Lives Matter and cancel culture, he doesn’t believe in collective guilt and is more than a little tired with the incessant whining about slavery that is de rigueur in the mainstream media today as clowns like the Black Diaspora Channel sit in their air-conditioned, centrally heated rooms using the technology the White Man created to whine about how Whitey is holding them down.

If any of these people looked into the recent Black past they’d realise how easy they have it.

Louis Armstrong left school at eleven and narrowly avoided becoming a juvenile delinquent before becoming one of the most famous jazz men in history.

TV celebrity Flip Wilson who died in 1998 spent time in foster homes and reform school then paid his dues before breaking through on the Chitlin’ Circuit.

The multi-talented Gordon Parks, who was the youngest of fifteen children, is best known as a photographer and film-maker. All these black Americans and countless others had a lot more to complain about than the vast majority of their contemporaries today, but the Democrats among the latter act as though slavery never ended.

Patrons of the Internet Movie Database were equally unimpressed with Everything’s Gonna Be All White. As of 10pm London time Tuesday, the series had attracted 96 reviews: 7 scored it 10 stars; 84 gave it 1 star.

