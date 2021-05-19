in Latest, Video

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Altcoins crash on media panic over China

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Altcoins crash on media panic over China
Bitcoin tumbles below $40,000 after China issues warning

Bitcoin tumbles below $40,000 after China issues warning – France 24

Beijing (AFP) Bitcoin plunged below $40,000 for the first time in more than three months Wednesday after China said cryptocurrencies would not be allowed in transactions and warned investors against speculative trading in them. The comments sent the unit diving more than 10 percent and dealt it another blow soon after being battered by comments from tycoon Elon Musk and his Tesla car company.

Alex Christoforou

