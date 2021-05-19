Bitcoin, Ethereum, Altcoins crash on media panic over China
Bitcoin tumbles below $40,000 after China issues warning
Bitcoin tumbles below $40,000 after China issues warning – France 24
Beijing (AFP) Bitcoin plunged below $40,000 for the first time in more than three months Wednesday after China said cryptocurrencies would not be allowed in transactions and warned investors against speculative trading in them. The comments sent the unit diving more than 10 percent and dealt it another blow soon after being battered by comments from tycoon Elon Musk and his Tesla car company.
