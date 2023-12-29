Biggest Ever Rus Missile/Drone Strike Rocks Ukr; Medvedev, Lavrov: No Talks Ceasefire, US Looking For Way Out

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Headline on RTE (Ireland’s National Television and Radio Broadcaster) Website.
‘Massive’ Russian strikes kill at least 30 across Ukraine
From the propaganda piece –
“Schools, a maternity hospital, shopping arcades and blocks of flats were among the buildings hit in the barrage” “The attacks – which also saw a Russian missile passing through Polish airspace – triggered international condemnation and fresh promises of military support to Ukraine, which has been fighting off invading Russian troops since late February 2022.”
The lies never end in the EUSSR, and I can’t wait to see the EUSSR collapse!