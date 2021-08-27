in Latest, Video

Biden’s Afghanistan press conference disaster

17 Views

Biden’s Afghanistan press conference disaster

****News Topic 534*****
Biden Delivers Surreal Press Conference, Vows To Hunt Down Isis, Blames Trump

Biden Delivers Surreal Press Conference, Vows To Hunt Down Isis, Blames Trump

President Biden on Thursday vowed to “hunt down” the terrorists responsible for a spate of deadly bombings at the Kabul airport which left 12 US servicemembers dead and 15 wounded. “Know this; We will not forgive. We will not forget. We. will hunt you down and make you pay,” he said.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

1 Point
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Operation Cyclone comes full circle – Western media ignores the CIA’s role in the rise of the Taliban

Our worst FEARS came true in AFGHANISTAN, what’s next? (Live)