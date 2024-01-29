in Latest, Video

Biden White House moves closer to Iran conflict

15 Views 14 Votes 2 Comments

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

What do you think?

14 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Jdog
Jdog
January 29, 2024

There is a 50/50 chance this attack was a false flag by Israel. It would not be the first time…. remember the USS Liberty.

2
Reply
LillyGreenwood
LillyGreenwood
January 29, 2024

i get paid $200+ per day using my mobile in my part time. Last month i got my 4th paycheck of $10,865 and i just do this work in my part time. its an easy and awesome home based job. Anybody can do this.
.
.
.
.
More Details this Link————–>> https://shorturl.at/hoqT4

Last edited 1 hour ago by LillyGreenwood
0
Reply

France’s Historic Bond with China and De Gaulle’s Grand Design

Carl Jung’s Gnostic Revival and the 20th Century Cult of Mithra