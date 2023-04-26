in Latest, Video

Biden White House fears spring offensive failure

316 Views 7 Votes 1 Comment

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Biden White House fears spring offensive failure
The Duran: Episode 1570

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

What do you think?

7 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Bart
Bart
April 26, 2023

Wilkins Micawber strategy is now in play.

1
Reply

Keep Tucker silent until 2024. South Africa ICC flip-flop. UK depleted uranium in Ukraine. U/1

Massive fire at Russian Cultural Center, Nicosia, Cyprus. U/2