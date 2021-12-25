in Latest, Video

Biden replied with: “Let’s Go Brandon, I agree

Benny on Twitter: “BREAKING: Joe Biden was taking calls from the NORAD Santa tracking program and a dad ended the call with “Merry Christmas, and Let’s Go Brandon.”Biden replied with: “Let’s Go Brandon, I agree” pic.twitter.com/Hc0pLWGRx1 / Twitter”

BREAKING: Joe Biden was taking calls from the NORAD Santa tracking program and a dad ended the call with “Merry Christmas, and Let’s Go Brandon.”Biden replied with: “Let’s Go Brandon, I agree” pic.twitter.com/Hc0pLWGRx1

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Olivia Kroth
Olivia Kroth
December 26, 2021
Rate this article :
     

US Americans laugh at all kinds of things. They have a special sort of humour, which is not really shared in Europe or in Russia.

0
Reply

