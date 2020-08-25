Biden busted plagiarizing, AGAIN. Trump sets tone NO DOOM & GLOOM. Day 1 RNC (Video)

Via NY Post (https://nypost.com/2020/08/22/joe-biden-faces-plagiarism-claim-over-dnc-acceptance-speech/)…

That’s sloppy, Joe.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden reprised his penchant for borrowing lines from other people’s work this week — apparently relying a bit too heavily on the words of a deceased Canuck party leader during his acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention, reports said.

Biden concluded his Thursday night speech by saying: “For love is more powerful than hate. Hope is more powerful than fear. Light is more powerful than dark.”

But Canadian media quickly noted that the former veep’s words were uncannily similar to those of Jack Layton, the leader of Canada’s left-wing New Democratic Party, who issued a poignant open letter to his fellow citizens as he lay dying in 2011.

“My friends,” Layton wrote, “Love is better than anger. Hope is better than fear. Optimism is better than despair.”

