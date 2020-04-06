Biased rules for the use of chloroquine in France

Please find a translation of an article on the wandering of the French government concerning the use of chloroquine

Press release – François Asselineau asks for explanations on the antiretrovirals prescribed in te French official decrees: efficiency studies? Cost? Side effects ?

Wednesday April 1, 2020 – 11:10 a.m.

Antiretrovirals lopinavir and ritonavir that the government specifically mentioned in its decree of March 25, 2020, supplementing that of March 23, 2020, to treat the SARS-CoV 2 responsible for epidemic of covid-19, and on the restrictions that a third decree, dated March 26, 2020, imposed on the use of hydroxychloroquine. According to the text, the latter can only be used to treat severe cases of covid-19.

These three decrees, taken in an unusual and disorganized burst – 3 in 4 days – raise several serious questions as to their merits and the real intentions behind them.

François Asselineau asks Emmanuel Macron, Édouard Philippe, Olivier Véran and the High Council for Public Health to answer precisely the following three questions:

1) Why do they recommend the use of the antiretrovirals lopinavir and ritonavir to fight against covid-19 when a first Chinese scientific study concluded that these treatments – which are also extremely expensive – do not help the current pandemic?

2) Why is hydroxychloroquine, which has shown its effectiveness on numerous occasions to treat covid-19, not only in France but also abroad, seeing its use restricted to severe cases when specialists ask that on the contrary, should it be administered as early as possible in the development of the disease and even as a preventive measure for medical personnel in contact with infected people?

3) Why are they absolutely not talking about the potentially devastating side effects of the antiretrovirals lopinavir and ritonavir, while focusing public attention, with the help of the media, exclusively on those of hydroxychloroquine, which are very weak, known and documented for over 70 years?

Educated by experience, François Asselineau naturally suspects that the government will not respond to this request from the Union Populaire Republicaine (UPR) any more than any of its predecessors. Messrs. Macron and Philippe, embarrassed by our analysis and our questions, believe it is clever to insult the future by continuing to despise the hundreds of thousands of voters who trust our growing political movement.

But, as the questions asked here concern the life or death of thousands of our compatriots, the president of the UPR expresses the hope that they will be put to those concerned by journalists who are committed to practicing their profession.

