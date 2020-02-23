Bernie looks like Mexico’s AMLO, but could end up like Corbyn

With the Nevada results in, the Bernie path to the Democrat nomination this time around may be similar to the 2018 victory of López Obrador (AMLO) in Mexico’s general election – such an overwhelming numerical advantage of votes over the rivals that the fake news media and corrupt political establishment have no choice but to recognize the victory. AMLO effectively harnessed social media to undercut the fake news blackout which made all the difference compared to his previous campaigns (which were stolen from him in ’06 and ’12 through media manipulation and massive election fraud). However, AMLO was also smart enough to make light of the Mexican version of Russiagate when, in a social media video shot by the waterfront at the port of Veracruz, he famously joked with a grin that he was waiting for his shipment of gold from Moscow. Bernie indicated in a sarcastic comment recently that the latest Russiagate nonsense against his campaign comes from “good friends” at the Washington Post, but he’s obviously much more timid in denouncing the smear campaign that’s being deployed by the political establishment. Ultimately, for the general election it’s doubtful that he can have his cake and eat it too on this issue – but if his primary results continue to be numerically dominant over the rest, with strong social media support to fight against mainstream media propaganda, perhaps he will eventually feel less bound to parrot the DNC party line. It looks doubtful since Sanders has faithfully gone along with so much of the DNC Russiagate nonsense up until now, and in a way he may be inclined to carefully use the Putin bogeyman narrative to attack Trump with as long as the Sanders campaign succes is undeniably the result of popular electoral support.

However, assuming that Bloomberg’s money is not enough to force a brokered convention and Sanders makes it to the general election, it is entirely possible that Sanders will lose as Corbyn lost recently in the UK. As the UK election ultimately was about Brexit (which Labour failed to embrace and have a clear position on), the 2020 US general election for many will be about ending the corruption of the National Security Police State (aka Deep State) which in the minds of half of the country is now more clearly associated with the Democrats than the Republicans. Much of flyover country sees how practically the entire 1st term of the current administration has been sabotaged by ‘deep state’ bureaucrats and the corrupt Intel agencies, and those voters will literally run to the polls to vote against the party that has supported the Impeachment and Russiagate fiascos. Even many former (and likely) Sanders voters in the rust belt could nonetheless vote Trump in the general for this reason. 2020 is not 2016, and after four years of relentless fear mongering over Russian collusion, Ukrainegate, and the revelations of so much corruption in the FBI/CIA and State Dept in support of the smear campaigns, many voters will essentially be voting for Trump again out of righteous indignation. The Justice Department investigations of FISA abuse and the corrupt origins of the Steele Dossier (launch of the counter intelligence investigation by the Obama administration used as a pretext to spy on the Trump campaign) is ongoing and will be hard to keep out of the news cycle now with impeachment over. Of course the Roger Stone sentencing debacle and Democrat calls to impeach Barr are related to this, as time is running out for the DNC strategists. The recent pardons granted by the Trump administration (political figures like Blagojevich as well as kindly grandmothers like Alice Marie Johnson) combined with the rolling out of the DOJ investigations are shaping up to be a strong renewed campaign theme calling for more draining the swamp and fighting back against the corrupt bureaucracies that have an undue level of influence in the current political system. As with Corbyn’s compromise with the Blairites to water down his formerly Eurosceptic views, Sanders’ embrace of Russiagate talking points associating Trump with a Kremlin conspiracy will risk putting him in the same category as the ‘Deep State’ propagandists and operatives that many voters are sick of.

