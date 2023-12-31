Belgorod. Biden says US will fight Russia. Russia hits Kharkov. Vucic, Serbia will stay independent

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
After blowing up Nord Stream, the west was counting on developing the huge oil/gas reserves in east Ukraine, to replace the lost supply from Russia.
The loss of the war, and those gas fields is a complete disaster for Europe.
It is no coincidence that all 3 areas where conflict is happening are all areas where oil and gas reserves are located….