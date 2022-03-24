The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

‘Battle of Donbass’ Intensifies as Russia Advances South from Izyum, NATO in ‘Sober Mood’, UK Seeing Steep Fall in Living Standards

Military briefing: the make-or-break fight for the Donbas The Donbas is one of the places where the Russian invasion of Ukraine began eight years ago and it could prove decisive in how it ends, western defence officials and analysts say, as Moscow adjusts its tactics and refocuses its forces to surround the Ukrainian troops fighting in the eastern region.

I Know It Hurts But…

I Know It Hurts But… NATO spreading the BS about “7,000 to 15,000 Russian troops killed” in Ukraine, such as this video (among many other) suggests: They exhibit utter professional inadequacy of NATO’s military people, because they both do not understand what modern combined arms operations are, plus they do not know–not surprising–military history of the 20th century.

U.S. and allies aiming to provide anti-ship missiles to Kyiv, official says

U.S. and allies aiming to provide anti-ship missiles to Kyiv, official says BRUSSELS, March 24 (Reuters) – The United States and its allies are working on supporting Ukraine with anti-ship missiles, a senior U.S. administration official said on Thursday. “We have started consulting with allies on providing anti-ship missiles to Ukraine,” the official said on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Brussels.

People face biggest drop in living standards since 1956 The UK is facing its biggest drop in living standards on record as wages fail to keep pace with rising prices. Soaring energy prices could push inflation to a 40-year high of 8.7% in the final three months of 2022, the government forecaster said.

UK living standards ‘to fall at fastest rate since mid-1950s’ Living standards in Britain are expected to fall at the fastest annual rate since the mid-1950s and will take until at least 2024 to return to pre-Covid levels, according to the government’s independent economic forecaster.

