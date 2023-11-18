in Latest, Video

Battle for Avdiyivka Coke Plant. Elensky foils Maidan 3 coup. Germany, beware Putin’s comedians. U/1

18 Views 17 Votes 2 Comments

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Battle for Avdiyivka Coke Plant. Elensky foils Maidan 3 coup. Germany, beware Putin’s comedians. U/1
Topic 1152

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

17 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Jarno P
Jarno P
November 18, 2023

“RUSSIAN ECOMOMY IS IN TATTERS, I TELL YOU IT’S IN TATTERS !!

Ursula-von-der-Leyen_dummy.jpg
0
Reply
Jarno P
Jarno P
November 18, 2023

“Coke plant”, THAT WAS FUNNY, but so truth !

Rolling-on-the-Floor-Laughing.gif
0
Reply

Restructuring of the Global Economy – Michael Hudson, Alexander Mercouris & Glenn Diesen

Elon Musk and the Riddle of the Artificial Intelligence Conference