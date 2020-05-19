Barack Obama & Susan Rice: Cover up and crimes (Video)

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss the possible crimes committed by former US President Barack Obama, in what has been dubbed Obamagate, where entrapment, unmasking and political sabotage of an incoming President took place under the orders of an outgoing President.

Cover was provided by Obama ally Susan Rice, in what will be regarded as an email of self-admission to the soft coup launched against Trump.

A top Senate Republican asked the Justice Department to declassify the email that former Obama national security adviser Susan Rice sent herself about an early January 2017 Oval Office discussion about the Trump-Russia investigations.

Sen. Ron Johnson, the chairman of the Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee, sent a letter obtained by the Washington Examiner to Attorney General William Barr on Monday, asking for the partly redacted email to be declassified in its entirety and provided to the committee.

“I understand your office is currently reviewing a January 20, 2017, email from former National Security Advisor Susan Rice,” Johnson wrote. “In that email, Ambassador Rice summarized an Oval Office meeting with President Barack Obama and other administration officials that occurred on January 5, 2017. A majority of Ambassador Rice’s email was declassified but a portion of the email remains classified.”

The Wisconsin Republican argued that “the significance of that meeting is becoming increasingly apparent as more and more information is declassified,” and “for these reasons, it is essential that Congress and the American people understand what occurred during that January 5, 2017, meeting and how it was later characterized by administration officials.” Johnson said, “The declassification of Ambassador Rice’s email, in whole, will assist these efforts.”

Former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates told Robert Mueller’s special counsel team she first learned the U.S. government had intercepted conversations between retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn and Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak from Obama himself following a White House meeting about the intelligence community assessment attended by Yates, Rice, then-Vice President Joe Biden, former FBI Director James Comey, then-CIA Director John Brennan, then-Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, and others. Obama asked Yates and Comey to stay behind with Rice and Biden when the meeting concluded.

On Obama’s last day in office, Rice penned an internal memo detailing the Jan. 5 meeting.

“On January 5, following a briefing by IC [intelligence community] leadership on Russian hacking during the 2016 presidential election, President Obama had a brief follow-on conversation with FBI Director Jim Comey and Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates in the Oval Office. Vice President Biden and I were also present,” she wrote in an email to herself.

“President Obama began the conversation by stressing his continued commitment to ensuring that every aspect of this issue is handled by the intelligence and law enforcement communities ‘by the book.’ … The president stressed that he is not asking about, initiating, or instructing anything from a law enforcement perspective. He reiterated that our law enforcement team needs to proceed as it normally would by the book,” Rice said.

If Barr allows the full letter to go public, it would be the latest in a series of declassified revelations.

Last week, acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell declassified a National Security Agency document revealing unmasking requests from Obama officials between Election Day 2016 and Inauguration Day, with Biden being one of the authorized recipients of the unmasking intelligence.

DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz released a December report revealing flaws in the FBI’s Trump-Russia investigation, and footnotes newly declassified by Grenell and Barr show that the FBI was aware that British ex-spy Christopher Steele’s dossier might have been compromised by Russian disinformation.

“Thank you for your leadership and determination in providing relevant information to Congress, including the recent declassification of footnotes from the Office of the Inspector General report about the FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane investigation,” Johnson told Barr on Monday. “The American people deserve transparency, and your tenacious work to bring previously hidden documents and conduct into the light is admirable and vitally important.”

