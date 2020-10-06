Baltics imposed sanctions on themselves | The Baltic Word

in Links, Latest

1 Comment

Sanctions are used as a tool of foreign policy by many governments. This month such restrictions were imposed on Belarus in order to force Belarus leader Alexsandr Lukashenko to leave office.

Diana
Diana
October 6, 2020

Well the countries who are going to suffer from this have only themselves to blame. What have the US and EU got to do with Belarus? It wouldn’t be because the president refused a boatload of money to lock down his country would it? He said from the start that the whole hoax it was an elite power grab and he wasn’t wrong.

The demonstrators all seem to be rich kids whose families think they would have a lot to gain linking up with the US. Poor deluded idiots.

0
Reply

